Stardust II
DENNY PHILLIPS MEMORIAL – Michael Fazekas 298.
PORTER COUNTY SPECIAL OLYMPICS – Blake Anderson 181—463, Jacob Cummings 147—364, Gabriel Cheairs 361, Jacob Frigo 152, Diana Lawson 142—379, Ashley Whitt 153—379, Kayla Blakely 149—361.
PORTER COUNTY SPECIAL OLYMPICS 2 – Edwin Ross 82—146, George Hanna 64—125, Sarah Hunt 118—201.
