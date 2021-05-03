 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Bowling Scores
agate urgent

Local Bowling Scores

Bowling

Bowling

 Provided

MEN

Top Games

Bobby Bremer (Stardust III) 300

Antony Budeselich (Stardust III) 300

Joe Mokry (Olympia) 299

Josh Nolasco (Olympia) 298

Josh Nolasco (Olympia) 290

Top Series

Josh Nolasco (Olympia) 793

Joe Mokry (Olympia) 786

Bobby Bremer (Stardust III) 783

Tyler Trombetta (Olympia) 765

Anton Budeselich (Stardust III) 735

Olympia

C.A.I.B. — Josh Nolasco 298-290—793, Joe Mokry 299—786, Tyler Trombetta 765, Armando Santana 726, Rafael Alcantar Sr. 277—712, Dave Bohlin 279.

Stardust II

FRIDAY NIGHT OPEN – Shannon McCann 231, Marianne VanWinkle 225.

Stardust III

ST. JOHN MEN INVITATIONAL – BOBBY BREMER 300—783, ANTON BUDESELICH 300—735, Joe Nemcek 701.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ben Kerezman runs ultramarathons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts