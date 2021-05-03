Local Bowling Scores

MEN
Top Games
Bobby Bremer (Stardust III) 300
Antony Budeselich (Stardust III) 300
Joe Mokry (Olympia) 299
Josh Nolasco (Olympia) 298
Josh Nolasco (Olympia) 290
Top Series
Josh Nolasco (Olympia) 793
Joe Mokry (Olympia) 786
Bobby Bremer (Stardust III) 783
Tyler Trombetta (Olympia) 765
Anton Budeselich (Stardust III) 735
Olympia
C.A.I.B. — Josh Nolasco 298-290—793, Joe Mokry 299—786, Tyler Trombetta 765, Armando Santana 726, Rafael Alcantar Sr. 277—712, Dave Bohlin 279.
Stardust II
FRIDAY NIGHT OPEN – Shannon McCann 231, Marianne VanWinkle 225.
Stardust III
ST. JOHN MEN INVITATIONAL – BOBBY BREMER 300—783, ANTON BUDESELICH 300—735, Joe Nemcek 701.
