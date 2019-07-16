Stardust Bowl II
HAV A BALL — Mel Doering 279—752, Jay Kaurich 710, Billy Robinson 704, Dana Maul 604.
YOUTH HAVE A BALL — Cayleb Carey 233—623, Alex Griggs 211—603, Aidan Mason 202—556, Kolton Hall 204—555, Ethan Jones 518, Chris Logan 222.
