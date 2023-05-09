Bowling
Local Bowling
Scores
Stardust II
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE – Bruce Greiff 729, Jay Kaurich 714, RJ Holley 704, Lisa Harrold 251.
BABE’S SATURDAY NIGHT MEMORIAL – Dan Komisarcik Sr. 756, Keith Heather 278, Melinda Victor 229—622.
LAKE COUNTY SPECIAL OLYMPICS – Joey Smith 212—525, Stephen Mitchell 206—522, Phillip Oh 518, William Richards 202, Mary Beth Gregor 173—436, Savannah Shirley 157—396, Rebecca Way 366, Samantha Sorbello 156.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today