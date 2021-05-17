Local Bowling Scores

Summer Bowling
Plaza
MONDAY NIGHT HDCP. – Anthony Ruiz 750, Gary Wilson 279—749, Clinton Holycross 276—743, Billy Cochran Jr. 716, Matt Komisarcik 279—712, Joe Gemmato 710, Timothy Smith Jr. 279, Alan Czajka 278, Ashley Rubio 247—633.
Stardust II
HAVE A BALL – Alex Dunlap III 705, Dexter Harrod 701, David Graham 288, Edward Funches 279.
YOUTH HAVE A BALL – Isaac Vazquez 78—213, Loren Ripa 138—358, Carsyn Pearson 34—87.
