Local bowling scores

Bowling
Hobart
THURSDAY MEN’S HDCP. – Bill Gray 278—774, Scott Carter 737.
MEL GUTH’S SENIORS – Jerome Tachik Jr. 289.
SATURDAY YOUTH MAJORS – Kynan Krause 182-211-245—638, AJ Vincent 177-176-219—572, Nickulas DeRolf 181—452, Jordyn Severson 216-161-155—632, Eve Klawiter 204-181—527, Emily Thiel 159.
SATURDAY YOUTH PREPS – Cooper Barnes 107-133-141—381, Roman Lester 125-134-105—364; Dylan Fox 102-111; Kylee Locke 102-110; Lauren Vincent 100.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.