Local bowling scores
Hobart

THURSDAY MEN’S HDCP. – Bill Gray 278—774, Scott Carter 737.

MEL GUTH’S SENIORS – Jerome Tachik Jr. 289.

SATURDAY YOUTH MAJORS – Kynan Krause 182-211-245—638, AJ Vincent 177-176-219—572, Nickulas DeRolf 181—452, Jordyn Severson 216-161-155—632, Eve Klawiter 204-181—527, Emily Thiel 159.

SATURDAY YOUTH PREPS – Cooper Barnes 107-133-141—381, Roman Lester 125-134-105—364; Dylan Fox 102-111; Kylee Locke 102-110; Lauren Vincent 100.

