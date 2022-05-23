Local college baseball pairings

Game 1: Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 1:30 p.m.
Game 2: Valparaiso vs. Indiana State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Southern Illinois vs. Lowest seeded Tuesday Winner, 11 a.m.
Game 4: Evansville vs. Highest seeded Tuesday Winner, 3 p.m.
Game 5: DBU vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 5, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.
Game 9: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.
Championship: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: (If necessary), Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, 7 p.m.
