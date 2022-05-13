Local college baseball pairings

Game 1: Purdue Northwest 10, Davenport 8
Game 2: Wayne State 10, Saginaw Valley State 4
Game 3: Northwood 11, Grand Valley State 6
Game 4: Davenport 12, Saginaw Valley State 8
Game 5: Purdue Northwest 11, Grand Valley State 3
Game 6: Wayne State vs. Northwood, late
Game 7 at Dowling Park: Purdue Northwest vs. TBD, 10 a.m.
Game 8 at Dowling Park: Davenport vs. TBD, 2 p.m.
Game 9 at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.
NJCAA Region 4 Division I Tournament
Triton 20, Kishwaukee 0 (5 innings)
South Suburban 5, Olive-Harvey 4
Olive-Harvey 9, Kishwaukee 7
Game 4: South Suburban 7, Triton 5
Game 5: Oliver-Harvey vs. Triton, late
Championship: South Suburban vs Winner Game 5, noon
Game 7 (if necessary), 3 p.m.
