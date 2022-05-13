 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local college baseball pairings

Baseball

Thursday, May 12

Game 1: Purdue Northwest 10, Davenport 8

Game 2: Wayne State 10, Saginaw Valley State 4

Game 3: Northwood 11, Grand Valley State 6

Friday, May 13

Game 4: Davenport 12, Saginaw Valley State 8

Game 5: Purdue Northwest 11, Grand Valley State 3

Game 6: Wayne State vs. Northwood, late

Saturday, May 14

Game 7 at Dowling Park: Purdue Northwest vs. TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 8 at Dowling Park: Davenport vs. TBD, 2 p.m.

Game 9 at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Championship, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11 (if necessary)

NJCAA Region 4 Division I Tournament

AT TRITON

Thursday, May 12

Triton 20, Kishwaukee 0 (5 innings)

South Suburban 5, Olive-Harvey 4

Olive-Harvey 9, Kishwaukee 7

Friday, May 13

Game 4: South Suburban 7, Triton 5

Game 5: Oliver-Harvey vs. Triton, late

Saturday, May 14

Championship: South Suburban vs Winner Game 5, noon

Game 7 (if necessary), 3 p.m.

