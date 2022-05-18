urgent Local college baseball pairings May 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BaseballNJCAA Division I Midwest District TournamentAT WABASH VALLEYMay 18South Suburban vs. John Logan, noonWabash Valley vs. Iowa Western, 3 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ihsaa Baseball Softball Sectionals Prep-sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Check out local prep results from Tuesday, and late results from Monday, May 16, 2022 Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net. Check out local prep results from Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Here's a look at local prep events that took place on Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Check out local prep results from Saturday, and late results from Friday, May 13, 2022 Here's a look at local prep events that took place on Saturday, and late results from Friday, May 13, 2022 Check out local prep results from Monday, May 16, 2022 Here's a look at local prep events that took place on Monday, May 16, 2022 Check out local prep results from Friday, and late results from Thursday, May 12, 2022 Here's a look at local prep events that took place on Friday, and late results from Thursday, May 12, 2022 Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Tuesday Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, May 12, 2022 Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Thursday Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, May 14, 2022 Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Saturday Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, May 16, 2022 Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Monday Check out local prep late results from Saturday, May 14, 2022 Here's a look at local prep events that took place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 Watch Now: Related Video US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women MLB player banned for providing drugs to Tyler Skaggs AP MLB player banned for providing drugs to Tyler Skaggs Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million AP Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship AP Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship