Local college results for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
agate urgent

Local college results for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

Basketball stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Saturday's Results

Men’s Basketball

Indiana Northwest 75, St. Francis (Ill.) 72

ST. FRANCIS (37-35)

Totals — 28 4-8 72.

INDIANA NORTHWEST (33-42)

Watkins 23, Richardson 11, Williams 3, Robinson 3, Gibson 22, Weston 0, Smith 0, Passino 6, Peace 7. Totals — 26 15-24 75.

3-point field goals: St. Francis 12 (Bailey 2, Buggemi 2, Ting 2, Gmazel 2, Micek 1, Kwasigroch 3); IUN 8 (Watkins 4, Richardson 1, Gibson 2, Peace 1). Team fouls: St. Francis 17, IUN 14.

South Suburban 75, Kankakee 65

KANKAKEE (9-12-22-22)

Totals — 25 7-9 65.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (12-22-18-23)

Martin 11, Deere 8, Carter 21, Dickerson 9, Stewart 2, Bell 11, Falls 6, Austin 7. Totals — 30 7-8 75.

3-point field goals: Kankakee 8 (Sims 1, Nixon 1, J. Coleman 4, P. Coleman 1, Moshkovitz 1); South Suburban 8 (Martin 3, Carter 3, Dickerson 1, Austin 1). Team fouls: Kankakee 14, South Suburban 9.

Women’s Basketball

St. Francis 70, Indiana Northwest 40

ST. FRANCIS (18-22-25-5)

Totals — 23 13-16 70.

INDIANA NORTHWEST (5-8-9-18)

Smolen 4, O’Malley 9, Martin 5, Vieck 2, Schmidt 5, Hammar 0, Siems 11, Boles 0, Colburn 4. Totals — 14 11-13 40.

3-point field goals: St. Francis 11 (Sims 3, McDaniel 1, Aylward 4, Hollis 1, Graffeo 1, Charlesworth 1); IUN 1 (Martin). Team fouls: St. Francis 11, IUN 13.

