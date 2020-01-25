Local college results for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

Saturday's Results
Men’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 75, St. Francis (Ill.) 72
ST. FRANCIS (37-35)
Totals — 28 4-8 72.
INDIANA NORTHWEST (33-42)
Watkins 23, Richardson 11, Williams 3, Robinson 3, Gibson 22, Weston 0, Smith 0, Passino 6, Peace 7. Totals — 26 15-24 75.
3-point field goals: St. Francis 12 (Bailey 2, Buggemi 2, Ting 2, Gmazel 2, Micek 1, Kwasigroch 3); IUN 8 (Watkins 4, Richardson 1, Gibson 2, Peace 1). Team fouls: St. Francis 17, IUN 14.
South Suburban 75, Kankakee 65
KANKAKEE (9-12-22-22)
Totals — 25 7-9 65.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (12-22-18-23)
Martin 11, Deere 8, Carter 21, Dickerson 9, Stewart 2, Bell 11, Falls 6, Austin 7. Totals — 30 7-8 75.
3-point field goals: Kankakee 8 (Sims 1, Nixon 1, J. Coleman 4, P. Coleman 1, Moshkovitz 1); South Suburban 8 (Martin 3, Carter 3, Dickerson 1, Austin 1). Team fouls: Kankakee 14, South Suburban 9.
Women’s Basketball
St. Francis 70, Indiana Northwest 40
ST. FRANCIS (18-22-25-5)
Totals — 23 13-16 70.
INDIANA NORTHWEST (5-8-9-18)
Smolen 4, O’Malley 9, Martin 5, Vieck 2, Schmidt 5, Hammar 0, Siems 11, Boles 0, Colburn 4. Totals — 14 11-13 40.
3-point field goals: St. Francis 11 (Sims 3, McDaniel 1, Aylward 4, Hollis 1, Graffeo 1, Charlesworth 1); IUN 1 (Martin). Team fouls: St. Francis 11, IUN 13.