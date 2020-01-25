Local college results for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Results
Men's Tennis
Western Michigan 4, Valparaiso 3
SINGLES — Jannik Opitz (WMU) def. Brandon Ancona (VU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Brian Pecyna (VU) def. Kennosuke Nouchi (WMU) 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-1; Peter Kuszynski (WMU) def. Daniel Langston (VU) 6-2, 6-4; Gabriel Carvajal (VU) def. Jack Randall (WMU) 7-6, 0-6, 7-6; Zac Faveri (WMU) def. Philipp Leithold (VU) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1; Franklin Brozovich (VU) def. Arjun Honnappa (WMU) 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Opitz/Nouchi (WMU) def. Ancona/Pecyna (VU) 6-4; Randall/Kuszynski (WMU) def. Langston/Leithold (VU) 7-5; Honnappa/Faveri (WMU) def. Mendoza/Kalenic (VU) 6-1.
Records: Western Michigan 5-2; Valparaiso 0-2.
Saturday's Late Results
Men's Tennis
Butler 4, Valparaiso 3
SINGLES — Brandon Ancona (VU) d. Thomas Brennan 6-4, 6-3; Brian Pecyna (VU) d. Filip Tensing 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Alvaro Huete Vadillo (B) d. Daniel Langston 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0); Olaf Wiklund (B) d. Gabriel Caravajal 6-0, 4-6, 7-5; Drew Michael (B) d. Oscar Mendoza 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Phillipp Leithold (VU) d. Ryan Roegner 6-3, 7-5.
DOUBLES — Brennan-Wiklund (B) d. Ancona-Pecyna 6-4; Roegner-Michael (B) vs. Langston-Leithold 5-5, unfinished; Huete Vadillo-Zach Trimpe (B) d. Caravajal Franklin Brozovich 7-5.
Men's Track
John Garland Invitational
Valpo winners only
5,000 — Dominic Paoletti 15:00.57. WT -- Eddie Juszczak 56-7 1/4.
Women's Track
John Garland Invitational
Valpo winners only
WT — Lauren Mikolajczak 54-6 3/4.