Local college results for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
agate urgent

Local college results for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Results

Men's Tennis

Western Michigan 4, Valparaiso 3

SINGLES — Jannik Opitz (WMU) def. Brandon Ancona (VU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Brian Pecyna (VU) def. Kennosuke Nouchi (WMU) 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-1; Peter Kuszynski (WMU) def. Daniel Langston (VU) 6-2, 6-4; Gabriel Carvajal (VU) def. Jack Randall (WMU) 7-6, 0-6, 7-6; Zac Faveri (WMU) def. Philipp Leithold (VU) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1; Franklin Brozovich (VU) def. Arjun Honnappa (WMU) 6-3, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Opitz/Nouchi (WMU) def. Ancona/Pecyna (VU) 6-4; Randall/Kuszynski (WMU) def. Langston/Leithold (VU) 7-5; Honnappa/Faveri (WMU) def. Mendoza/Kalenic (VU) 6-1.

Records: Western Michigan 5-2; Valparaiso 0-2.

Saturday's Late Results

Men's Tennis

Butler 4, Valparaiso 3

SINGLES — Brandon Ancona (VU) d. Thomas Brennan 6-4, 6-3; Brian Pecyna (VU) d. Filip Tensing 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Alvaro Huete Vadillo (B) d. Daniel Langston 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0); Olaf Wiklund (B) d. Gabriel Caravajal 6-0, 4-6, 7-5; Drew Michael (B) d. Oscar Mendoza 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Phillipp Leithold (VU) d. Ryan Roegner 6-3, 7-5.

DOUBLES — Brennan-Wiklund (B) d. Ancona-Pecyna 6-4; Roegner-Michael (B) vs. Langston-Leithold 5-5, unfinished; Huete Vadillo-Zach Trimpe (B) d. Caravajal Franklin Brozovich 7-5.

Men's Track

John Garland Invitational

Valpo winners only

5,000 — Dominic Paoletti 15:00.57. WT -- Eddie Juszczak 56-7 1/4.

Women's Track

John Garland Invitational

Valpo winners only

WT — Lauren Mikolajczak 54-6 3/4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday's prep results
Sports

Tuesday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and late results from Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Saturday's prep results
Sports

Saturday's prep results

  • Updated

High school sports results from across the Region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and late results from Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Friday's prep results
Sports

Friday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Friday, Jan. 24, and late results from Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts