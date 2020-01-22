Local college results for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Local college results for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Basketball stock
Wednesday's Results

Women’s Basketball

Robert Morris 82, IU Northwest 76 (OT)

ROBERT MORRIS (21-9-22-21-9)

Totals – 31-81 11-16 82.

IU NORTHWEST (16-16-20-21-3)

Lauren Smolen 15, Ashley O’Malley 10, Sarah Martin 13, Alexis Vieck 12, Michaela Schmidt 11, Hannah Hammar 0, Jessy Siems 0, Breanna Boles 15, Jocelyn Colburn 0. Totals – 23 27-37 76.

3-point field goals: Robert Morris 9-32; IU Northwest 3 (Vieck, Boles 2). Rebounds: RM 35; IUN 45 (Smolen 15, O’Malley 10). Assists: RM 13; IUN 12 (Vieck 6). Steals: RM 19; IUN 7 (O’Malley 2, Martin 2, Schmidt 2). Team fouls: Robert Morris 25, IU Northwest 15. Fouled out: Sanders, Brefford (RM).

.

Tuesday's Late Results

Men’s Basketball

South Suburban 74, Olive-Harvey 67

SOUTH SUBURBAN (74)

Tariq Deere 14, Courtney Carter 18, Darien Stewart 10, Malcolm Bell 10, Roland Austin 12, Ishmael Martin 2, Andre Dickerson 0, Josh Falls 8, Damarius Byrd 0. Totals – 30-68 10-23 74.

OLIVE-HARVEY (67)

Totals – 21-62 22-29 67.

Halftime score: South Suburban, 37-32. 3-point field goals: South Suburban 4-17 (Carter 2, Austin 2); Olive-Harvey 3-17. Rebounds: SS 38 (Austin 9); O-H 44. Assists: SS 19 (Carter 12); O-H 10. Steals: SS 11 (Carter 5); O-H 4. Team fouls: South Suburban 20, Olive-Harvey 21. Fouled out: Falls (SS); Moore, Brown (O-H). Records: South Suburban 19-3, Olive-Harvey 7-13.

