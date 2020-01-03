Friday's Results
Men’s basketball
South Suburban 78, Carl Sandburg 55
CARL SANDBURG (27-28)
Totals — 20 14-19 55.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (37-41)
Ishmael Martin 3, Tariq Deere 14, Courtney Carter 7, Andre Dickerson 4, Darien Stewart 4, Malcolm Bell 24, Sa’Von Newsome 2, Josh Falls 16, Roland Austin 4. Totals — 32 7-9 78.
3-point field goals: Sandburg (Gowan 1); South Suburban (Martin 1, Deere 2, Bell 4). Team fouls: Carl Sandburg 9, South Suburban 17.
Women’s basketball
Southern Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51
SO. ILLINOIS (22-18-11-16)
Totals — 22 18-29 67.
VALPARAISO (19-14-9-9)
Shay Frederick 2, Addison Stoller 13, Carie Weinman 8, Grace Hales 9, Caitlin Morrison 5, Grace White 10, Ilysse Pitts 2, Marlee Profitt 2, Ella Ellenson 0. Totals — 15 15-20 51.
3-point field goals: So. Illinois 5 (Patrick 1, Silvey 3, Link 1); Valparaiso 6 (Stoller 1, Hales 2, Morrison 1, White 2). Team fouls: So. Illinois 18, Valparaiso 23. Fouled out: White (V). Records: So. Illinois 9-3, 1-0 MVC; Valparaiso 8-4, 0-1.
Thursday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
Saginaw Valley 87, Purdue Northwest 74
PNW (33-41)
Gilmore 18, Barnard 12, Freels 8, Hallihan 8, Lee 0, Doss 10, Spring 8, Toombs 6, Boyle 2, Allison 2. Totals — 27 15-20 74.
SAGINAW (42-45)
Totals — 30 20-27 87.
3-point field goals: PNW 5 (Gilmore 3, Spring 2); Saginaw 7 (Belyeu 2, Ellison 2, Toohey 1, Thran 2). Team fouls: Purdue NW 22, Saginaw 18. Fouled out: Lamonato (S). Records: PNW 5-8, 0-4 GLIAC; Saginaw 8-3, 3-1.
Women's Basketball
Purdue Northwest 68, Saginaw Valley 64
PNW (14-16-21-17)
Nennig 20, Galbraith 15, Brockington 12, Jackson 8, Barnard 0, Goodman 11, Devalkenaere 2, Rhonehouse 0, Vauters 0. Totals — 26 6-6 68.
SAGINAW (20-9-17-18)
Totals — 21 10-15 64.
3-point field goals: PNW 10 (Nennig 2, Galbraith 3, Brockington 2, Goodman 3); Saginaw 12 (Maloney 7, Barrie 3, Buchholz 2). Team fouls: PNW 18, Saginaw 13. Records: PNW 3-9, 2-2 GLIAC; Saginaw 6-6, 2-2.