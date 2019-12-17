Tuesday's Results
Women's Basketball
Indianapolis 74, Purdue Northwest 57
PURDUE NORTHWEST (12-17-14-14)
Savaya Brockington 17, Danielle Nennig 10, Anjel Galbraith 7, Kennedy Jackson 2, Brittany Barnard 0, Bayley Goodman 7, Molly Devalkenaere 5, Tayler Vauters 4, Shae Rhonehouse 3, Elexah Roepke 2. Totals – 23-60 6-8 57.
INDIANAPOLIS (16-25-19-14)
Totals – 27-59 10-12 74.
3-point field goals: PNW 5-22 (Brockington, Galbraith, Goodman, Devalkenaere, Rhonehouse); UIndy 10-21. Rebounds: PNW 26 (Barnard 5); UIndy 44. Assists: PNW 14 (Brockington 6); UIndy 14. Steals: PNW 10 (Brockington 3); UIndy 10. Team fouls: PNW 13, UIndy 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Indianapolis 8-1, Purdue Northwest 2-7.
Valparaiso 55, Morehead 53
MOREHEAD (20-5-14-14)
Totals – 19-49 11-14 53.
VALPARAISO (18-13-11-13)
Shay Frederick 1, Addison Stoller 18, Carie Weinman 8, Grace Hales 8, Caitlin Morrison 3, White 7, Ilysse Pitts 0, Marlee Profitt 8, Ella Ellenson 2. Totals – 20-48 13-15 55.
3-point field goals: Morehead 4-21; Valparaiso 2-17 (Stoller, White). Rebounds: Morehead 35; Valparaiso 24 (Stoller 4, Hales 4). Assists: Morehead 8; Valparaiso 13 (Frederick 8). Team fouls: Morehead 19, Valparaiso 17. Fouled out: Johnson (M); White (V). Records: Valparaiso 6-3, Morehead 3-7.