Local College Results

Saturday's Results
Men’s Basketball
Davenport 101, Purdue Northwest 71
DAVENPORT (52-49)
Totals — 33 22-28 101.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (30-41)
Jordan Doss 22, Jyrus Freels 10, Timothy Gilmore 8, Xavier Hallihan 3, Durante Lee 2, Franklin Nunn 11, Chandler Spring 7, Gregory Boyle 6, Brandon Martin 2, Xavier Allison 0, Lukas Vilkovsky 0, Mike Vukas 0, Gabe Toombs 0. Totals — 24 18-23 71.
3-point field goals: Davenport 13 (Rollins 2, Hines 4, Bramhill 2, Joubert 2, Pearl 1, Pangborn 2); Purdue NW 5 (Gilmore 2, Hallihan 1, Nunn 1, Spring 1). Team fouls: Davenport 23, Purdue NW 22. Fouled out: Chatman (D). Records: 16-7, 8-5 GLIAC; Purdue NW 7-15, 2-11.
Trinity Christian 93, Indiana Northwest 88 (OT)
INDIANA NORTHWEST (40-41-7)
Marshaud Watkins 14, Rashad Richardson 20, Nick Passino 4, Martellian Gibson 27, Jason Peace 5, Tromon Weston 6, Louis Williams 0, Jamisen Smith 8, Chris Robinson 4. Totals — 31 20-26 88.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (46-35-12)
Totals — 32 16-25 93.
3-point field goals: Indiana NW 6 (Watkins 2, Richardson 2, Gibson 1, Peace 1); Trinity 13 (Pennington 2, Lacey 1, Overway 2, Decker 3, Cohn 3, Shannon 2. Team fouls: Indiana NW 19, Trinity 18. Records: Trinity Christian 8-14, 4-11; Indiana NW 13-11, 9-7.
Women's Basketball
Purdue Northwest 75, Davenport 72
DAVENPORT (12-18-25-17)
Totals — 23 22-23 72.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (19-23-14-19)
Danielle Nennig 15, Anjel Galbraith 12, Brittany Barnard 10, Savaya Brockington 8, Kennedy Jackson 2, Molly Devalkenaere 11, Bayley Goodman 9, Tayler Vauters 5, Elexah Roepke 3, Shae Rhonehouse 0. Totals — 27 14-15 75.
3-point field goals: Davenport 4 (Jones 1, Grace 2, Lange 1); Purdue NW 7 (Nennig 1, Galbraith 1, Barnard 2, Goodman 3. Team fouls: Davenport 21, Purdue NW 22. Records: Purdue NW 6-15, 5-8 GLIAC; Davenport 6-15, 1-12.
Trinity Christian 65, Indiana Northwest 63
INDIANA NORTHWEST (16-17-20-10)
Da’Leshia Davis 8, Ashley O’Malley 0, Sarah Martin 5, Lauren Smolen 6, Michaela Schmidt 11, Alexis Vieck 0, Hannah Hammar 1, Jessy Siems 8, Breanna Boles 16, Jocelyn Colburn 8. Totals — 24 10-14 63.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (16-22-13-14)
Totals — 19 12-18 65.
3-point field goals: Indiana NW 5 (Davis 1, Martin 1, Schmidt 1, Siems 2); Trinity 13 (Cramer 7, Toppen 2, Hacker 1, Elliott 2, Peters 1, Martin 2). Team fouls: Indiana NW 19, Trinity 16. Records: Trinity Christian 5-19, 3-13; Indiana NW 8-16, 5-11.
Men’s Tennis
Valparaiso 5, Northern Illinois 2
Singles
1. Brandon Ancona (V) def. Bor Schweiger Muzar 6-1, 6-4 2. Brian Pecyna (V) def. David Pata 6-2, 6-4 3. Mikko Malinen (NIU) def. Daniel Langston 6-2, 6-4 4. Gabriel Carvajal (V) def. Shao-Yu Yu 7-5, 5-7, 10-5 5. Victor Spolidorio (NIU) def. Franklin Brozovich 6-4, 6-3 6. Oscar Mendoza (V) def. Mikael Vollbach 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
1. Ancona/Pecyna (V) def. Schweiger Muzar/Pata 6-3 2. Langston/Philipp Leithold (V) vs. Spolidorio/Malinen (NIU) 3-5, unfinished 3. Carvajal/Brozovich (V) def. Vollbach/Yu 6-1