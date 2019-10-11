{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's results

Cross Country

Bethel Invitational

AT ST. PATRICK'S PARK, SOUTH BEND

Men

1. Olivet Nazarene 43.

1. Wesley meyer (Olivet Nazarene) 25:16.2.

IU NORTHWEST — 206. Matthew Plopper (IU Northwest) 33:38.5.

Women

1. Indiana Wesleyan 49, 20. IU Northwest 626.

1. Hannah Stoffel (Huntington) 17:32.7.

IU NORTHWEST — 196. Destiny Pratchett 24:52.2, 204. Melanie Albers 25:31.3, 210. Nascha Hladek 26:37.2, 213. Lexington Sky Harris 27:34.4, 214. Prysma Valdivia 27:46.1.

