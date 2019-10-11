Friday's results
Cross Country
Bethel Invitational
AT ST. PATRICK'S PARK, SOUTH BEND
Men
1. Olivet Nazarene 43.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
1. Wesley meyer (Olivet Nazarene) 25:16.2.
IU NORTHWEST — 206. Matthew Plopper (IU Northwest) 33:38.5.
Women
1. Indiana Wesleyan 49, 20. IU Northwest 626.
1. Hannah Stoffel (Huntington) 17:32.7.
IU NORTHWEST — 196. Destiny Pratchett 24:52.2, 204. Melanie Albers 25:31.3, 210. Nascha Hladek 26:37.2, 213. Lexington Sky Harris 27:34.4, 214. Prysma Valdivia 27:46.1.