Local College Results

Saturday's Results
Baseball
Louisville 6, Valparaiso 1
|Valpo;000 100 000 — 1 5 2
|Louisville;000 030 03X — 6 7 1
2B — Kevin Barry (V); Brown, Borden (L). 3B — Lavey (L). Pitching summary: Valpo — Colin Fields (4.1 IP, 5H, 3R, 3 BB, 3 SO), Trent Turzenski (3.1 IP, 2H, 3R, 2 BB, 3 SO), Michael Mommersteeg (0.1 IP, 0H); Louisville — Miller (6.0 IP, 4H, 1R, 2 BB, 12 SO); Elliott (2.0 IP, 0H, 1 BB, 4 SO), Tulio (0.1 IP, 1H), Kirian (0.2 IP, 1 SO). WP — Miller (1-0). LP — Turzenski (0-1). Leading hitters: Valpo — Steven Fitzsimmons (2-3, 1 BB), Barry (2-4, 1 RBI); Louisville — Brown (2-5, 1R), Metzinger (1-2, 2 RBI), Borden (2-4, 1R, 2 RBI). Records: Louisville 3-3, Valparaiso 1-4.
Men’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 79, Judson 78
IUN (46-33)
Rashad Richardson 27, Louis Williams 2, Jamisen Smith 8, Nick Passino 4, Martellian Gibson 21, Marshaud Watkins 4, Tremon Weston 4, Ryan LaFollette 2, Jason Peace 7. Totals — 29 17-25 79.
JUDSON (40-38)
Totals — 27 18-31 78.
3-point field goals: IUN 4 (Richardson 2, Gibson 1, Peace 1); Judson 6 (Flynn 1, Johnson 3, Greeny 2). Team fouls: IUN 25, Judson 18. Fouled out: Gibson (IUN). Records: IUN 17-13, 13-9 CCAC; Judson 7-23, 6-16.
Purdue Northwest 86, Lake Superior State 71
LAKE SUPERIOR (39-32)
Totals — 27 8-12 71.
PNW (39-47)
Mike Vukas 3, Lukas Vilkovsky 3, Franklin Nunn 2, Timothy Gilmore 0, Aaron Twist 0, Jyrus Freels 17, Chandler Spring 17, Gregory Boyle 10, Durante Lee 8, Anthony Barnard 8, Xavier Allison 6, Xavier Hallinan 6, Jordan Doss 3, Gabe Toombs 3. Totals — 29 18-25 86.
3-point field goals: LSS 9 (Colvin 4, Collins 3, Robinson 1, Ley 1); PNW 10 (Vukas 1, Vilkovsky, Spring 4, Boyle 2, Doss 1, Toombs 1). Team fouls: Lake Superior 21, PNW 17. Fouled out: Doss (PNW). Records: Purdue NW 9-19, 4-15 GLIAC; Lake Superior 12-15, 9-10.
Women’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 73, Judson 52
IUN (17-22-18-16)
Ashley O’Malley 17, Alexis Vieck 8, Jessy Siems 4, Breanna Boles 18, Michaela Schmidt 12, Sarah Martin 2, Hannah Hammar 0, Lauren Smolen 4, Jocelyn Colburn 8. Totals — 27 16-18 73.
JUDSON (12-5-13-22)
Totals — 20 7-8 52.
3-point field goals: IUN 3 (Siems 1, Boles 1, Schmidt 1); Judson 5 (Krey 4, Emily Balcazar 1). Team fouls: IUN 8, Judson 13. Records: IUN 11-19, 8-14 CCAC; Judson 2-26, 2-20).
Lake Superior State 65, Purdue Northwest 62 (OT)
LAKE SUPERIOR (19-12-16-10-8)
Totals — 22 14-22 65.
PNW (11-11-14-21-5)
Savaya Brockington 28, Anjel Galbraith 8, Shae Rhonehouse 5, Bayley Goodman 2, Brittany Barnard 0, Danielle Nennig 8, Molly Devalkenaere 4, Elexah Roepke 4, Tayler Vauters 3, Kennedy Jackson 0. Totals — 27 4-8 62.
3-point field goals: LSS 7 (Ostman 3, Radtke 2, DeWildt 1, Villemure 1); PNW 4 (Brockington 2, Nennig 2). Team fouls: Lake Superior 10, PNW 17.
Men’s Track & Field
Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame
Individuals (Valpo top fives only)
High jump — 3. Will Maidment (VAL) 6-2.75.
Women’s Track & Field
Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame
Individuals (Valpo top fives only)
400 — 5. Sierra Fischer (VAL) 56.73; 200 — Fischer (VAL) 24.35.
Friday's Late Results
Men’s Swimming
Summit League Championships
AT SIOUX FALLS, S.D.
(Day 3)
1. Denver 743, 2. South Dakota 503, 3. South Dakota State 420, 4. Eastern Illinois 251, 5. Western Illinois 166, 6. Valparaiso 156.
(1st place and Valparaiso finishers)
400 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Denver 3:07.93, 5. Valparaiso (Ethan Johnson, Gus Rytting, Derek Eidson, Dominic May) 3:25.46. 200 FREE – 1. Sykes (DU) 1:37.67, 2. May 1:39.08 (SCHOOL RECORD), 14. Eidson 1:42.35.100 BREAST – 1. Adriel Sanes (DU) 52.32, 9. Rytting 57.20 (PR). 100 BACK – 1. Wachtler (DU) 47.28, 13. Johnson 52.86.
Women’s Swimming
MVC Championships
AT COLUMBIA, MO
(Day 3)
1. Missouri State 546.50, 2. Southern Illinois 392, 3. Indiana State 362.50, 4. Northern Iowa 322, 5. Illinois State 295, 6. Evansville 166, 7. Little Rock 128, 8. Valparaiso 105.
(1st place and Valparaiso finishers)
100 FLY -- 1. Miller (MSU) 53.97, 13. Erica Martins 56.65 (PR). 400 IM -- 1. Farley-Sepe (Ill. State) 4:16.36, 20. Sophie Morelock 4:47.92, 21. Ella Frangopoulos 4:55.33, 22. Tara Lawson 5:05.61. 100 BREAST -- 1. Ross (UNI) 1:02.12, 16. Mikayla Depover 1:06.59. 100 BACK -- 1. Romero Endolz (SIU) 53.41, 12. Paige Wright 56.32 (SCHOOL RECORD). 400 MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Southern Illinois 3:41.84, 7. Valparaiso (Wright, Depover, Erica Martins, Morgan Markley) 3:53.92.