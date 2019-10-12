Saturday's Results
Men’s Golf
Mike Lalaeff Memorial Invite
At White Hawk Country Club
1. Governors State 315, 2. Purdue Northwest 316, 3. Indiana University Northwest 347.
Top local individuals
2. Brian Bryzcki (PNW) 77; 4. Alex Bishop (PNW) 78; 5. Todd Gehring Gervase (IUN) 79; 6. Payton Smith (PNW) 80; 8. (tie) Dylan Adair (PNW) and Jake Nietfeldt (PNW) 81; 10. Jacob Crowley (IUN) 83.
Men’s Soccer
Grace Christian 8, Indiana Northwest 3
IUN — Will Carroll 3 goals; Maxwell Higgins 6 saves.
Friday's Late Results
Men Swimming
Southern Illinois (A) 213, South Illinois (B) 200, Bellarmine 59, Valparaiso 48
AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
(1st Place and Valparaiso finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Southern Illinois (A) 1:33.37, 4. Valparaiso (Derek Eidson, Billy Bennett, Dominic May, Adam Chwieros) 1:39.10. 1000 FREE — 1. Kluge (SIU) 9:45.77, 3. Brian Daniels (V) 10:09.12. 200 FREE — 1. Yeap (SIU) 1:42.72, 6. May (V) 1:48.94. 100 BACK — 1. Cernek (SIU) 50.18, 5. Ethan Johnson (V) 56.27. 100 BREAST — 1. Grubb (B) 58.18, 4. Bennett (V) 1:01.12. 200 FLY — 1. Marshall (SIU) 1:59.21, 8. Brett Strongman (V) 2:07.67. 50 FREE — 1. Hajtman (SIU) 21.69, 4. May (V) 22.32. 100 FREE — 1. Yeap (SIU) 46.57, 3. Eidson (V) 48.33. 200 BACK — 1. Cernek (SIU) 1:49.56, 3. Ethan Johnson (V) 1:59.82. 200 BREAST — 1. Dooley (SIU) 2:08.31, 5. Gus Rytting (V) 2:14.54. 500 FREE — 1. Kluge (SIU) 4:47.20, 4. Brian Daniels (V) 4:51.99. 100 FLY — 1. Hajtman (SIU) 51.58, 4. Eidson (V) 53.93. 200 I.M. — 1. Cernek (SIU) 1:54.29, 7. Bendon Johnson (V) 2:07.74. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Southern Illinois (A) 1:26.43, 4. Valparaiso (Chwieros, Bennett, Daniels, Keenan Burgess) 1:31.87.
Women
Southern Illinois (A) 206 1/2, Southern Illinois (B) 177, Bellarmine 84, Valparaiso 54 1/2
(1st Place and Valparaiso finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Southern Illinois (A) 1:47.76, 4. Valparaiso (Sophie Morelock, Mikayla Depover, Erica Martins, Morgan Markley) 1:52.20. 1000 FREE — 1. Girloanta (SIU) 10:34.51, 3. Paige Wright (V) 10:57.37. 200 FREE — 1. Carver (SIU) 1:57.26, 3. Markley (V) 2:00.01. 100 BACK — 1. Speed (SIU) 58.99, 4. Wright (V) 1:01.85. 100 BREAST — 1. Noren (B) 1:06.52, 8. Ella Frangopoulos (V) 1:14.69. 200 FLY — 1. Parman (SIU) 2:08.09, 6. Depover (V) 2:18.76. 50 FREE — 1. Naude (SIU) 24.48, 3. Markley (V) 25.10. 100 FREE — 1. Walker (B) 53.70, 4. Martins (V) 55.51. 200 BACK — 1. Speed (SIU) 2:08.79, 5. Wright (V) 2:14.43. 200 BREAST — 1. Carver (SIU) 2:22.11, 4. Depover (V) 2:31.52. 500 FREE — 1. Girloanta (SIU) 5:12.24, 9. Danielle Richardson (V) 5:55.62. 100 FLY — 1. Walker (V) 58.36, 4. Depover (V) 1:00.61. 200 I.M. — 1. Carver (SIU) 2:10.33, 5. Morelock (V) 2:19.85. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Southern Illinois (A) 1:38.96, 2. Valparaiso (Markley, Chiara Robinson, Martins, Wright) 1:41.71.
Women's Volleyball
Valparaiso 25-25-28, Missouri State 17-21-26
AT VALPARAISO
VALPARAISO — Jillie Grant 8 kills, 24 serve receptions, 6 digs; Peyton McCarthy 11 kills; Brittany Anderson 31 assists, 10 digs; Rylee Cookerly 19 digs; Melissa Flynders 10 digs; Brooke Westphal 6 digs, 2 aces.
RECORDS — Valparaiso 7-12 (2-3 MVC); Missouri State 4-15 (1-4).