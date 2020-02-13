Local College Results

Thursday's Results
Men’s Basketball
Wayne State 80, Purdue Northwest 79
PURDUE NORTHWEST (79)
Jyrus Freels 24, Timothy Gilmore 13, Jordan Doss 12, Xavier Allison 1, Durante Lee 1, Chandler Spring 14, Anthony Barnard 10, Gregory Boyle 2, Xavier Hallinan 0, Franklin Nunn 0. Totals – 29-67 10-17 79.
WAYNE ST. (80)
Totals – 31-74 10-15 80.
Halftime score: Purdue Northwest, 35-25. 3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 11-21 (Gilmore 3, Doss 3, Spring 4, Barnard); Wayne State 8-19. Rebounds: PNW 55 (Gilmore 11, Freels 10); Wayne St. 34. Assists: PNW 21 (Freels 4, Allison 4, Boyle 4); Wayne St. 19. Steals: PNW 8 (Freels 2, Allison 2); Wayne St. 12. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 14, Wayne State 19. Fouled out: Murray (WS). Records: Wayne State 5-15 (2-14 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 8-17 (3-13).
Women's Basketball
Wayne State 81, Purdue Northwest 58
PURDUE NORTHWEST (14-9-18-17)
Savaya Brockington 14, Anjel Galbraith 12, Britany Barnard 6, Danielle Nennig 5, Kennedy Jackson 0, Bayley Goodman 10, Tayler Vauters 10, Molly Devalkenaere 1, Shae Rhonehouse 0, Kelli Damman 0, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 22-61 8-12 58.
WAYNE ST. (18-15-27-21)
Totals – 30-70 13-16 81.
3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 6-20 (Galbraith 2, Goodman 2, Nennig, Vauters); Wayne State 8-24. Rebounds: PNW 31 (Devalkenae 7); Wayne St. 50. Assists: PNW 11 (Brockington 4); Wayne St. 18. Steals: PNW 5 (Brockington 2); Wayne St. 4. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 16, Wayne State 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Wayne State 13-11 (7-9 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 6-18 (5-11).
.
Wednesday's Late Results
IU Northwest 81, Roosevelt 71
ROOSEVELT (71)
Totals – 25-59 14-21 71.
IU NORTHWEST (81)
Nick Passino 9, Marshaud Watkins 13, Rashad Richardson 20, Chris Robinson 6, Martellian Gibson 20, Louis Williams 0, Ryan Williams 0, Jamisen Smith 13, Jason Peace 0. Totals – 30-62 13-20 81.
Halftime score: IU Northwest, 39-33. 3-point field goals: Roosevelt 7-24; IU Northwest 8-19 (Watkins 3, Gibson 4, Smith). Rebounds: Roosevelt 37; IUN 37 (Richardson 12). Assists: Roosevelt 12; IUN 13 (Robinson 5). Steals: Roosevelt 6; IUN 9 (Robinson 3). Team fouls: Roosevelt 17, IU Northwest 11. Fouled out: None.
IU South Bend 102, Calumet College 71
CALUMET COLLEGE (71)
Germaine Roebuck 30, Chris Seaton 20, Core’Von Lott 6, Lazono Trammell 4, Dylan Hill 0, Levi Jackson 5, Ion Falkner 4, Samuel Pleszak 2, Martrell Dixon 0, Hasaan Thurmond 0. Totals – 25-66 16-22 71.
IU SOUTH BEND (102)
Totals – 39-67 7-8 102.
Halftime score: IU South Bend, 59-33. 3-point field goals: Calumet College 5-27 (Seaton 4, Jackson); IUSB 17-35. Rebounds: Calumet 30 (Roebuck 9); IUSB 42. Assists: Calumet 6 (Lott 4); IUSB 22. Steals: Calumet 5; IUSB 4. Team fouls: Calumet College 10, IU South Bend15. Fouled out :Mahan (IUSB). Records: IU South Bend 20-8 (14-6 CCAC), Calumet College 7-19 (6-14).