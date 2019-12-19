Thursday's Results
Women’s Basketball
Tiffin 58, Purdue Northwest 53
TIFFIN (13-9-15-21)
Totals – 18-49 20-31 58.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (4-15-13-21)
Savaya Brockington 12, Brittany Barnard 12, Molly Devalkenaere 5, Bayley Goodman 4, Kennedy Jackson 0, Danielle Nennig 8, Shae Rhonehouse 6, Anjel Galbraith 4, Tayler Vauters 0, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 18-54 14-18 53.
3-point field goals: Tiffin 2-15; Purdue Northwest 3-19 (Barnard 3). Rebounds: Tiffin 42; PNW 29 (Barnard 7). Assists: Tiffin 8; PNW 14 (Barnard 4). Steals: Tiffin 5; PNW 8 (Brockington 3). Team fouls: Tiffin 20, PNW 24. Fouled out: Barnard, Kennedy (PNW). Records: Tiffin 6-8, Purdue Northwest 2-8.
Wednesday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest 79, Roosevelt 64
IU NORTHWEST (79)
Marshaud Watkins 19, Rashad Richardson 28, Louis Williams 2, Martellian Gibson 13, Tromon Weston 4, Richard Robertson 3, Jamisen Smith 0, Nick Passino 2, Chris Robinson 3, Jason Peace 5. Totals – 26-73 22-29 79.
ROOSEVELT (64)
Totals – 18-64 22-31 64.
Halftime score: IU Northwest, 31-24. 3-point field goals: IUN 5-22 (Peace, Watkins 2, Richardson 2); Roosevelt 6-26. Rebounds: IUN 58 (Richardson 11, Weston10); Roosevelt 43. Assists: IUN 14 (Watkins 4); Roosevelt 10. Steals: IUN 8 (Richardson 4); Roosevelt 3. Team fouls: IUN 23, Roosevelt 25. Fouled out: Riggins, Redic (R). Records: IU Northwest 10-4 (6-2 CCAC), Roosevelt 2-12 (2-6).
South Suburban 87, Ancilla 81
SOUTH SUBURBAN (87)
Tariq Deere 8, Courtney Carter 19, Darien Stewart 11, Josh Falls 9, Roland Austin 5, Andre Dickerson 2, Joffari Brown 19, Malcolm Brown 12, Octavius Parker 2, Ferdinand Felix 0. Totals – 30-66 24-31 87.
ANCILLA (81)
Totals – 26-60 22-27 81.
3-point field goals: South Suburban 3-12 (Deere, Austin, Carter); Ancilla 7-16. Rebounds: South Suburban 40 (M. Brown 8); Ancilla 36. Assists: South Suburban 14 (Carter 6); Ancilla 15. Steals: South Suburban 6 (Carter 2, J. Brown 2); Ancilla 2. Team fouls: South Suburban 22, Ancilla 23. Fouled out: Alcindor (A).