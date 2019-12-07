Saturday's Results
Men’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 78, Purdue Northwest 53
PNW (24-29)
Doss 12, Freels 9, Lee 4, Nunn 3, Hallihan 0, Boyle 7, Toombs 7, Vilkovsky 5, Allison 3, Spring 3, Gilmore 0, Vukas 0, Martin 0, Twist 0. Totals — 18 9-12 53.
GVSU (35-43)
Van Tubbergen 22, Negron 12, Slater 11, Hodgson 5, Gassman 3, Lubitz 21, Lloyd 4, Grazulis 0, Fortuny 0, Paul 0, Hyde 0. Totals — 28 14-17 78.
3-point field goals: Doss 2, Nunn 1, Boyle 1, Toombs 1, Vilkovsky 1, Allison 1, Spring 1 (PNW); Van Tubbergen 1, Slater 1, Hodgson 1, Lubitz 5 (GVSU). Team fouls: PNW 18, GVSU 15. Fouled out: Hallihan, Toombs (PNW). Records: GVSU 8-1, 2-0; PNW 3-6, 0-2.
Indiana Northwest 85, IU South Bend 81
IUN (35-50)
Watkins 11, Weston 6, Richardson 22, Robinson 12, Gibson 2, Robertson 9, Constandars 0, Smith 0, Passino 0, Peace 23. Totals — 29 20-24 85.
IUSB (38-43)
Tracy 4, Smith 3, Allen 12, Diaz 5, Martin 22, Washington 5, . Totals — 31 15-20 81.
3-point field goals: Richardson 1, Robertson 1, Peace 5 (IUN); Smith 1, Allen 1, Diaz 1, Martin 1 (IUSB). Team fouls: IUN 19, IUSB 18. Fouled out: Tracy (IUSB). Records: IUN 8-3, 4-2; IUSB 8-5, 4-3.
Women’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 74, Purdue Northwest 46
PNW (8-9-14-15)
Brockington 14, Galbraith 11, Jackson 4, Nenning 3, Barnard 0, Devalkenaere 7, Goodman 7, Rhonehouse 0, Vauters 0, Roepke 0. Totals — 14 15-21 46.
GVSU (18-23-17-16)
Boensch 27, Dailey 14, DeBoer 10, Taugher 5, Hedemark 2, Swing 8, Spitzley 5, Sharland 2, McKinley 1, Wright 0, Gehris 0, Ansel 0, Tiemeyer 0. Totals — 33 6-10 74.
3-point field goals: Goodman 2, Galbraith 1 (PNW); Taugher 1, Spitzley 1 (GVSU). Team fouls: PNW 16, GVSU 19. Fouled out: Devalkenaere (PNW). Records: GVSU 8-0, 2-0; PNW 2-6, 1-1.
IU South Bend 63, Indiana Northwest 46
IUN (8-8-13-17)
O’Malley 2, Martin 11, Smolen 2, Siems 1, Schmidt 5, Ericson 2, Davis 4, Vieck 0, Hammar 0, Crump 0, Boles 19. Totals — 16 14-18 46.
IUSB (9-10-23-21)
Robards 12, Fisher 2, Kubik 11, Haynes 3, Fehrman 6, K. Gard 2, Trenshaw 10, Wesley 2, M. Gard 8, Schumacher 6, Raymer 1. Totals — 20 14-19 63.
3-point field goals: Robards 2, Kubik 3, Fehrman 1, Trenshaw 1, Schumacher 1 (IUSB). Team fouls: IUN 18, IUSB 19. Records: IUSB 12-1, 6-1; IUN 5-7, 2-4.