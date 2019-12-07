{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's Results

Men’s Basketball

Grand Valley State 78, Purdue Northwest 53

PNW (24-29)

Doss 12, Freels 9, Lee 4, Nunn 3, Hallihan 0, Boyle 7, Toombs 7, Vilkovsky 5, Allison 3, Spring 3, Gilmore 0, Vukas 0, Martin 0, Twist 0. Totals — 18 9-12 53.

GVSU (35-43)

Van Tubbergen 22, Negron 12, Slater 11, Hodgson 5, Gassman 3, Lubitz 21, Lloyd 4, Grazulis 0, Fortuny 0, Paul 0, Hyde 0. Totals — 28 14-17 78.

3-point field goals: Doss 2, Nunn 1, Boyle 1, Toombs 1, Vilkovsky 1, Allison 1, Spring 1 (PNW); Van Tubbergen 1, Slater 1, Hodgson 1, Lubitz 5 (GVSU). Team fouls: PNW 18, GVSU 15. Fouled out: Hallihan, Toombs (PNW). Records: GVSU 8-1, 2-0; PNW 3-6, 0-2.

Indiana Northwest 85, IU South Bend 81

IUN (35-50)

Watkins 11, Weston 6, Richardson 22, Robinson 12, Gibson 2, Robertson 9, Constandars 0, Smith 0, Passino 0, Peace 23. Totals — 29 20-24 85.

IUSB (38-43)

Tracy 4, Smith 3, Allen 12, Diaz 5, Martin 22, Washington 5, . Totals — 31 15-20 81.

3-point field goals: Richardson 1, Robertson 1, Peace 5 (IUN); Smith 1, Allen 1, Diaz 1, Martin 1 (IUSB). Team fouls: IUN 19, IUSB 18. Fouled out: Tracy (IUSB). Records: IUN 8-3, 4-2; IUSB 8-5, 4-3.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Women’s Basketball

Grand Valley State 74, Purdue Northwest 46

PNW (8-9-14-15)

Brockington 14, Galbraith 11, Jackson 4, Nenning 3, Barnard 0, Devalkenaere 7, Goodman 7, Rhonehouse 0, Vauters 0, Roepke 0. Totals — 14 15-21 46.

GVSU (18-23-17-16)

Boensch 27, Dailey 14, DeBoer 10, Taugher 5, Hedemark 2, Swing 8, Spitzley 5, Sharland 2, McKinley 1, Wright 0, Gehris 0, Ansel 0, Tiemeyer 0. Totals — 33 6-10 74.

3-point field goals: Goodman 2, Galbraith 1 (PNW); Taugher 1, Spitzley 1 (GVSU). Team fouls: PNW 16, GVSU 19. Fouled out: Devalkenaere (PNW). Records: GVSU 8-0, 2-0; PNW 2-6, 1-1.

IU South Bend 63, Indiana Northwest 46

IUN (8-8-13-17)

O’Malley 2, Martin 11, Smolen 2, Siems 1, Schmidt 5, Ericson 2, Davis 4, Vieck 0, Hammar 0, Crump 0, Boles 19. Totals — 16 14-18 46.

IUSB (9-10-23-21)

Robards 12, Fisher 2, Kubik 11, Haynes 3, Fehrman 6, K. Gard 2, Trenshaw 10, Wesley 2, M. Gard 8, Schumacher 6, Raymer 1. Totals — 20 14-19 63.

3-point field goals: Robards 2, Kubik 3, Fehrman 1, Trenshaw 1, Schumacher 1 (IUSB). Team fouls: IUN 18, IUSB 19. Records: IUSB 12-1, 6-1; IUN 5-7, 2-4.

0
0
0
0
0