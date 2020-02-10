Local College Results
Local College Results

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

Sunday's Late Results

Men’s Tennis

Marquette 7, Valparaiso 0

AT HELFAER TENNIS STADIUM

SINGLES — 1. Luke Smrek (M) d. Brandon Ancona 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. 2. Luis Heredia Gomez (M) d. Brian Pecyna 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-6). 3. Brett Meyers (M) d. Gabriel Carvajal 6-2, 6-2. 4. Fran San Andres (M) d. Daniel Langston 6-1, 6-2. 5. Stefan Dragovic (M) d. Philipp Leithold 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7). 6. Brandon Shanklin (M) d. Oscar Mendoza 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES — 1. Heredia Gomez/Smrek (M) vs. Pecyna/Ancona 5-5, unfinished. 2. Meyers/San Andres (M) d. Leithold/Langston 6-1. 3. Dragovic/Shanklin (M) d. Franklin Brozovich/Carvajal 6-3.

RECORDS: Marquette 3-3, Valparaiso 2-3.

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (4,6,3,5,1,2).

 

