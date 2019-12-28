Saturday's Results
Men’s basketball
South Suburban 85, Lake Michigan College 71
SOUTH SUBURBAN (47-38)
Bell 8, Falls 12, Deere 27, Stewart 2, Brown 0, Martin 1, Carter 9, Dickerson 18, Austin 9. Totals — 33 11-13 85.
LAKE MICHIGAN (34-37)
Totals — 25 4-10 71.
3-point field goals: Deere 4, Carter 1, Dickerson 2, Austin 1 (SS); Walker 2, Brooks 1, Nichols 4, McGuirt 5, Marble 5 (LM). Team fouls: South Suburban 12, Lake Michigan 12.
Women’s basketball
Valparaiso 95, Chicago State 49
CHICAGO STATE (7-12-13-17)
Totals — 17 15-25 49.
VALPARAISO (29-18-21-27)
Frederick 5, Stoller 7, Weinman 8, Hales 12, Morrison 11, Meredith 2, White 11, VanKempen 7, Pitts 7, Profitt 17, Ellenson 6, Mackay Zacker 2. Totals — 34 17-26 95.
3-point field goals: Frederick 1, Weinman 2, Hales 2, Morrison 1, White 1, VanKempen 1, Profitt 1 (V). Team fouls: Chicago State 18, Valparaiso 23. Fouled out: Ellenson (V).