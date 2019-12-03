Tuesday's Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest 70, Andrews 58
IU NORTHWEST (70)
Marshaud Watkins 12, Tromon Weston 10, Rashad Richardson 23, Chris Robinson 4, Martellian Gibson 8, Richard Robertson 3, Alex Constandars 2, Nick Passino 6, Jason Peace 2. Totals – 32-71 1-2 70.
ANDREWS (58)
Totals – 22-48 8-10 58.
Halftime score: IU Northwest, 33-22. 3-point field goals: IUN 5-24 (Watkins 4, Robertson); Andrews 6-14. Rebounds: IUN 41 (Richardson 12, Weston 8); Andrews 23. Assists: IUN 15 (Robertson 4, Weston 3); Andrews 13. Steals: IUN 12 (Robinson 3); Andrews 7. Team fouls: IUN 10, Andrews 11. Records: IU Northwest 6-3.
South Suburban 70, Morton 50
MORTON (50)
Totals — 18-40 9-19 50.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (70)
Ishmael Martin 0, Tariq Deere 11, Courtney Carter 8, Darien Stewart 6, Jamaari Bowen 0, Joffari Brown 6, Malcolm Bell 12, Octavius Parker 18, Josh Falls 4, Roland Austin 5. Totals — 27-53 8-8 70.
Halftime score: South Suburban, 33-15. 3-point field goals: Morton 5-18; South Suburban 8-23 (Carter 2, Deere, Bell, Parker 3, Austin). Rebounds: Morton 19; South Suburban 33 (Deere 6, Austin 6). Assists: Morton 16; South Suburban 19 (Deere 5). Steals: Morton 2; South Suburban 4 (Deere 3). Team fouls: Morton 7, South Suburban 14. Records: South Suburban 8-2.
Women's Basketball
IU Northwest 94, Lincoln Christian 43
IU NORTHWEST (20-20-24-30)
Lauren Smolen 9, Ashley O’Malley 4, Sarah Martin 11, Jessy Siems 6, Michaela Schmidt 16, Shaye Ericson 3, Da’Leshia Davis 2, Alexis Vieck 10, Natalie Stuck 2, Hannah Hammar 2, Jayla Crump 4, Breanna Boles 15, Jocelyn Colburn 10. Totals – 40-76 9-13 94.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN (6-15-11-11)
Totals — 17-50 7-12 43.
3-point field goals: IUN 5-19 (Vieck 2, Martin, Ericson, Boles); Lincoln Christian 2-13. Rebounds: IUN 49 (Smolen 10, Boles 8); Lincoln Christian 27. Assists: IUN 20 (Martin 4, O’Malley 3); Lincoln-Christian 8. Steals: IUN 16 (Schmidt 4); Lincoln Christian 5. Team fouls: IUN 15, Lincoln Christian 11. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 5-6, Lincoln Christian 1-5.