Local College Results
Wednesday's Results

Baseball

Purdue Northwest 7-5, UIndy 3-9

Indianapolis;003 000 0 -- 3 6 4 
Purdue Northwest;020 500 x -- 7 8 2 

HR – Hunter Thorn (PNW). WP – Hunter Robinson (1-0) -- (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Nathan Lovisa (3-3, run, 2 RBI), Thorn (HR, run, 2 RBI), Jacob Soules (2 runs, BB).

Indianapolis;205 001 010 -- 9 10 1 
Purdue Northwest;020 000 003 -- 5 9 0 

2B – Ray Hilbrich, Hunter Thorn (PNW). 3B – Brett Veltema (PNW). LP – Joe Buikema (0-1), (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Hilbrich (2-4, 2B), Riley Gallagher (2-3, 2 RBI), Thorn (3B, run, RBI).

