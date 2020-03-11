Local College Results

Wednesday's Results
Baseball
Purdue Northwest 7-5, UIndy 3-9
|Indianapolis;003 000 0 -- 3 6 4
|Purdue Northwest;020 500 x -- 7 8 2
HR – Hunter Thorn (PNW). WP – Hunter Robinson (1-0) -- (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Nathan Lovisa (3-3, run, 2 RBI), Thorn (HR, run, 2 RBI), Jacob Soules (2 runs, BB).
|Indianapolis;205 001 010 -- 9 10 1
|Purdue Northwest;020 000 003 -- 5 9 0
2B – Ray Hilbrich, Hunter Thorn (PNW). 3B – Brett Veltema (PNW). LP – Joe Buikema (0-1), (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Hilbrich (2-4, 2B), Riley Gallagher (2-3, 2 RBI), Thorn (3B, run, RBI).