Local college results

Thursday's Results
Women’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 64, Purdue Northwest 42
GRAND VALLEY ST. (10-23-21-10)
Totals – 21-57 15-20 64.
PURDUE NORTHWST (6-8-9-19)
Savaya Brockington 15, Anjel Galbraith 12, Danielle Nennig 2, Brittany Barnard 2, Kennedy Jackson 0, Molly Devalkenaere 5, Shae Rhonehouse 3, Elexah Roepke 3, Tayler Vauters 0, Bayley Goodman 0. Totals – 16-57 5-8 42.
3-point field goals: Grand Valley St. 7-17; Purdue Northwest 5-21 (Galbraith 2, Brockington, Rhonehouse, Roepke). Rebounds: GVS 43; PNW 38 (Brockington 9). Assists: GVS 11; PNW 8 (Brockington 2, Galbraith 2). Steals: GVS 8; PNW 3 (Brockington 2). Team fouls: Grand Valley St. 8, Purdue Northwest 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Grand Valley St. 19-1 (10-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 5-15 (4-7).
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU South Bend 87, IU Northwest 84 (OT)
IU SOUTH BEND (87)
Totals – 31-63 25-17 87.
IU NORTHWEST (84)
Nick Passino 4, Marshaud Watkins 19, Rashad Richardson 27, Chris Robinson 0, Martellian Gibson 18, Tromon Weston 6, Louis Williams 0, Jamisen Smith 8, Jason Peace 2. Totals – 31-78 16-18 84.
Halftime score: IU South Bend, 46-34 (IUSB out-scored IUN 8-5 in OT). 3-point field goals: IU South Bend 8-19; IU Northwest 6-21 (Watkins 3, Richardson 3). Rebounds: IUSB 37; IUN 47 (Passino 8, Weston 8). Assists: IUSB 14; IUN 15 (Watkins 5, Gibson 5). Steals: IUSB 14; IUN 5 (Gibson 4). Team fouls: IU South Bend 15, IU Northwest 19. Fouled out: Diaz (IUSB). Records: IU South Bend 16-7 (10-5 CCAC), IU Northwest 13-10 (9-6).
Women’s Basketball
IU Northwest 67, IU South Bend 61
IU SOUTH BEND (17-17-14-13)
Totals – 22-57 8-15 61.
IU NORTHWEST (16-13-11-27)
Lauren Smolen 15, Ashley O’Malley 5, Alexis Vieck 14, Jessy Siems 0, Michaela Schmidt 10, Da’Leshia Davis 5, Sarah Martin 6, Hannah Hammar 0, Breanna Boles 12, Jocelyn Colburn 0. Totals – 19-41 27-32 67.
3-point field goals: IU South Bend 9-30; IU Northwest 2-10 (Vieck, Davis). Rebounds: IUSB 26; IUN 35 (Smolen 8). Assists: IUSB 12; IUN 14 (Davis 4). Steals: IUSB 10; IUN 6 (O’Malley 3). Team fouls: IU South Bend 24, IU Northwest 10. Fouled out: Robards, Raymer (IUSB). Records: IU Northwest 8-15 (5-10 CCAC), IU South Bend 19-4 (11-4).