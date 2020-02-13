Local College Schedule for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
agate urgent

Local College Schedule for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Basketball stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday

Women's Basketball

Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Softball

Runnin' Bulldog Tournament at Gardner-Webb (Valparaiso vs. Robert Morris, 9 a.m.; Valparaiso vs. Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.)

Co-ed Indoor Track

Valparaiso at GVSU Big Meet (Allendale, Mich.), all day

Valparaiso at Iowa State Classic, all day

