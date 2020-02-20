Local College Schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Baseball
Friday

Baseball

Valparaiso at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Men's Swimming

Valparaiso at Summit League Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D., 10 a.m.

Women's Swimming

Valparaiso at MVC Championships, Columbia, MO, 11 a.m.

Men's Tennis

Ball State at Valparaiso (Courts of NWI), 2 p.m.

