Local college schedule for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
Local college schedule for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

  Updated
Tennis

Tennis

Friday

Women's Basketball

Valparaiso at Drake, TBA

Men's Tennis

Valparaiso at Chicago State, noon

