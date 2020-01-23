Local college schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
agate urgent

Local college schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Friday

Men's Basketball

South Suburban at Harry S. Truman, 3 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Loyola at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Women's Bowling

Valparaiso at Columbia 300 Saints Invitational, Chesterfield, Mo., Day 1

Men's Swimming

Valparaiso at Bethel, 5 p.m.

Women's Swimming

Valparaiso at Bethel, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday's prep results
Sports

Saturday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Saturday, Jan. 18, and late results from Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Friday's prep results
Sports

Friday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Friday, Jan. 17, and late results from Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Tuesday's prep results
Sports

Tuesday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and late results from Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts