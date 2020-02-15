Local College Schedule for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Local College Schedule for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Sunday

Baseball

Valparaiso at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

Men's Bowling

Calumet at Hoosier Classic (Western Bowl), Indianapolis, Day 2

Softball

Runnin' Bulldog Tournament (Valparaiso vs. Colgate), 9 a.m.

Women's Tennis

Eastern Illinois at Valparaiso (Courts of NWI), 12:30 p.m.

