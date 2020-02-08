Local College Schedule for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
agate urgent

Local College Schedule for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Softball

Softball

 The Times

Sunday

Men's Basketball

Valparaiso at Loyola, 3 p.m.

Softball

Valparaiso vs. UMass Lowell at Houston Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men's Tennis

Valparaiso at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Women's Tennis

Valparaiso at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday's Prep Results
Sports

Saturday's Prep Results

  • Updated

High school sports results from across the Region on Saturday, Feb. 1, and late results from Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Friday's Prep Results
Sports

Friday's Prep Results

High school sports results from across the Region on Friday, Feb. 7, and late results from Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Thursday's Prep Results
Sports

Thursday's Prep Results

High school sports results from across the Region on Thursday, Feb. 6, and late results from Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts