Local College Schedule for Sunday, March 8, 2020

Sunday
Baseball
Valparaiso at Georgia Southern (Statesboro, Ga.), noon
Men's Basketball
Valparaiso vs. Bradley at MVC Tournament at St. Louis Enterprise Center (championship), 1:10 p.m.
Women's Bowling
Valparaiso at Columbia 300 Music City Classic, Smyrna, Tenn., Day 3
Softball
The Spring Games at Longwood: Valparaiso vs. Cleveland State, 8 a.m.
Men's Tennis
Valparaiso at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
