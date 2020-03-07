Local College Schedule for Sunday, March 8, 2020
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Sunday

Baseball

Valparaiso at Georgia Southern (Statesboro, Ga.), noon

Men's Basketball

Valparaiso vs. Bradley at MVC Tournament at St. Louis Enterprise Center (championship), 1:10 p.m.

Women's Bowling

Valparaiso at Columbia 300 Music City Classic, Smyrna, Tenn., Day 3

Softball

The Spring Games at Longwood: Valparaiso vs. Cleveland State, 8 a.m.

Men's Tennis

Valparaiso at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

