Local College Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Local College Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Basketball stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Thursday

Men's Basketball

Ferris State at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Ferris State at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 5 p.m.

Men's Swimming

Valparaiso at Summit League Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D., 10 a.m.

Women's Swimming

Valparaiso at MVC Championships, Columbia, MO, 11 a.m.

