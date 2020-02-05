Local College Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Local College Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Basketball stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Thursday

Men's Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Michigan Technological, 6:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Evansville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Michigan Technological, 4:30 p.m.

