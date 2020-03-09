Local College Schedule for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Local College Schedule for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Tuesday

Baseball

Valparaiso at Alabama State (Montgomery, Ala.), 6 p.m.

Men's Golf

Valparaiso at Orlando Invitational at Mission Inn, Fla., all day

Women's Golf

Valparaiso at Benbow Tournament, Jacksonville Beach, Fla., all day

