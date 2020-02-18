Local College Schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Local College Schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Wednesday

Men's Basketball

Calumet College at Cardinal Stritch, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 7 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene at IU Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Calumet College at Cardinal Stritch, 5 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene at IU Northwest, 5:30 p.m.

Men's Swimming

Valparaiso at Summit League Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D., TBA

Women's Swimming

Valparaiso at MVC Championships, Columbia, MO, TBA

