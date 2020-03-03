Local College Schedule for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Local College Schedule for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Tennis Stock

Tennis Stock

 Kyle Telechan, File, The Times

Wednesday

Baseball

St. Francis, Ill. at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 3 p.m.

Softball

Stetson Invitational: Valparaiso vs. Stetson, 5 p.m.

Men's Tennis

Valparaiso at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Women's Tennis 

Valparaiso at Seton Hall, TBA

Valparaiso vs. Hampton at Seton Hall, TBA

