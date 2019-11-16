{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Sunday

Men's Basketball

North Dakota at Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Women's Basketball

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0