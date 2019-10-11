{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday

Men's Cross Country

Purdue Northwest at GLIAC/GLVC Conference Crossover (Romeoville, Ill.), TBA

Women's Cross Country

Purdue Northwest at GLIAC/GLVC Conference Crossover (Romeoville, Ill.), TBA

Football

Dayton at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Men's Golf

IU Northwest at Mike Laleff Memorial Invitational, hosted by Purdue Northwest at White Hawk (Day 1), 9 a.m.

Women's Golf

Mike Laleff Memorial Invitational, hosted by Purdue Northwest at White Hawk (Day 1), 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Bryant & Stratton (Wis.) at South Suburban, 2 p.m.

Calumet College at Saint Ambrose, 5 p.m.

IU Northwest at Grace Christian, TBA

Purdue Northwest at Upper Iowa, 11 a.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Bryant & Stratton (Wis.) at South Suburban, noon

Calumet College at Saint Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Tennis

Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 9 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Purdue Northwest at Lake Superior State, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

