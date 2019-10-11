Saturday
Men's Cross Country
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC/GLVC Conference Crossover (Romeoville, Ill.), TBA
Women's Cross Country
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC/GLVC Conference Crossover (Romeoville, Ill.), TBA
Football
Dayton at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Men's Golf
IU Northwest at Mike Laleff Memorial Invitational, hosted by Purdue Northwest at White Hawk (Day 1), 9 a.m.
Women's Golf
Mike Laleff Memorial Invitational, hosted by Purdue Northwest at White Hawk (Day 1), 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Bryant & Stratton (Wis.) at South Suburban, 2 p.m.
Calumet College at Saint Ambrose, 5 p.m.
IU Northwest at Grace Christian, TBA
Purdue Northwest at Upper Iowa, 11 a.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Bryant & Stratton (Wis.) at South Suburban, noon
Calumet College at Saint Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Tennis
Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 9 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Purdue Northwest at Lake Superior State, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.