Wayne State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon
Valparaiso at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Calumet at St. Ambrose (DH), 1 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Bill Blazer Memorial at Blacklick, OH (Jefferson CC), all day
Valparaiso at Hoosier Collegiate at Bloomington, IN (Pfau Course), all day
Purdue Northwest at Triton Invitational at St. Louis, MO (Northwood Hills Country Club), TBA
Valparaiso at Murray State, 2 p.m.
Davenport at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 1 p.m.
Illinois State at Valparaiso, noon
Valparaiso at Western Michigan Jack Shaw Invitational, all day
