Saturday's Schedule
Baseball
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 1 p.m. (DH)
Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Roosevelt at Calumet (Oil City Stadium), 1 p.m.
Women’s Golf
GLIAC Championships at Richland, MI (Stonehedge North Golf), TBA
Softball
Calumet at Trinity International, noon (DH)
Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Men's & Women's Track
Calumet at Tiger Open, Bourbonnais, IL, all day
Purdue Northwest at Al Owens Classic, Allendale, MI, all day
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.