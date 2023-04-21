Calumet at Roosevelt, 11 a.m. (DH)
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 3 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
GLIAC Championships at Richland, MI (Stonehedge North Golf), all day
Drake at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
GLIAC Tournament at Midland Tennis Center, Midland, MI (Purdue Northwest vs. Davenport), 9 a.m.
GLIAC Tournament at Midland Tennis Center, Midland, MI (Purdue Northwest vs. Saginaw Valley State), 2 p.m.
Calumet at Tiger Open, Ward Field, Bourbonnais, IL, all day
Purdue Northwest at Owens Classic, Allendale, MI, all day
Valparaiso at Elaine Leigh Invitational, Rochester, MI, all day
Purdue Northwest at Owens Classic, Allendale, MI, all day
Valparaiso at Elaine Leigh Invitational, Rochester, MI, all day
