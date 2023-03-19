Sunday's schedule
Baseball
Valparaiso at Omaha, 1 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Vanderbilt Columbia 300 Music City Classic, all day
Men’s & Women’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State Spring Invitational at Cherry Blossom, Lexington, KY, TBA
Softball
Valparaiso at Southern Illinois, noon
Women's Tennis
Valparaiso at Belmont 11 a.m.
