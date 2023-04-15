Calumet at IU South Bend, 1 p.m. (DH)
Davenport at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 1 p.m. (DH)
Valparaiso at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championships at Stoatin Brae GC, Augusta, MI, TBA
Valparaiso at Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State GC, PA, all day
Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, 11 a.m. (DH)
Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, noon (DH)
- Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
- Vanis Salon, an 'iconic brand' in Northwest Indiana, sold to new ownership as founder retires
- First ocean vessel arrives at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Indian Curry, America's Antique Mall, Italian beef place, Eatery 41 and Northwest Health opening; Pizza Hut and Dollar Tree rebuilding
- Young man shot dead in front yard, area police chief says
- Police pursuit ends in crash, death of motorcyclist
- UPDATE: Civil lawsuit identifies driver blamed for Portage crash that left teacher dead
- Heavily intoxicated woman found sitting on U.S. 6 was angry after being left at bar, cops say
- Vehicle crashes into Crown Point office building, officials say
- Region police seeking tips on 'sneaky sandwich thieves'
- State prison employee in critical condition after assault by incarcerated man
- 12-year-old nabbed at Region charter school with loaded handgun, cops say
- Former Mahencha Apartments demolished in Gary
- Man fleeing police hit Gary police car before crashing in Lansing
- Young motorcyclist leads 120 mph chase down U.S. 6, Portage police say
Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 10 a.m.
Missouri State at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 2 p.m.
Purdue Northwest and Valparaiso at Gibson Invitational, hosted by Indiana State, all day
