Davenport at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 1 p.m.
IU South Bend at Calumet (Oil City Stadium), 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championships at Stoatin Brae GC, Augusta, MI, TBA
Valparaiso at Bradley, 5 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Don Kleinow Memorial Invitational, hosted by Siena Heights, all day
Valparaiso at Gibson Invitational, hosted by Indiana State, all day
