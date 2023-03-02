Thursday's schedule
Men’s Basketball
MVC Tournament at St. Louis, opening round, (Valparaiso vs. Murray State, 6 p.m.)
Region IV DII Tournament at South Suburban, opening round (South Suburban vs. Oakton/McHenry County winner, 7 p.m.)
Women’s Basketball
Murray State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Men’s Swimming
Valparaiso at MAC Championships, Oxford, Ohio, 9:30 a.m.
Men’s & Women’s Tennis
Purdue Northwest at Lewis, 12:30 p.m.
