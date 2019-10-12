Sunday
Men’s Golf
IU Northwest at Mike Laleff Memorial Invitational, hosted by Purdue Northwest at White Hawk (Day 2), 9 a.m.
Women's Golf
Mike Laleff Memorial Invitational, hosted by Purdue Northwest at White Hawk (Day 2), 9 a.m.
Women's Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 1 p.m.
Men's Tennis
Purdue Northwest at Illinois-Springfield, 10 a.m.