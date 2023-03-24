Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, noon (DH)
Valparaiso at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
Calumet at St. Francis (Ill.), noon (DH)
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Southland Championship, Rowlett, Texas, all day
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Klash in Kentucky, TBA
Softball
Calumet at Judson, 2 p.m. (DH)
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. (DH)
Men’s & Women’s Tennis
Lake Superior State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 11:30 a.m.
Men’s & Women’s Track
Purdue Northwest Eastern Illinois Big Blue Classic, all day
Valparaiso at Raleigh Relays, all day