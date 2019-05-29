Ladies Golf
Scherwood
Thursday Executive, May 23
Flight A
Low Gross: Michele Tipton. Low Net: Peggy Schmidt. Event: Peggy Schmidt.
Flight B
Low Gross: Marian Nicksich. Low Net: Cathy Kutcka. Event: Carol Sirbek.
Flight C
Low Gross: Nancy Byers. Low Net: Nadine Kellams. Event: Nancy Byers.
Briar Ridge
Ladies 18 Hole, May 23
Class A
Low Gross: Jan Sutorius.
Class B
Low Gross: Liz Paulsen.
Class C
Low Gross: Sudha Mulamalla. Low Net: Mary Golubski. Event: Michele Bartlett.
Class D
Low Gross: Sandi Snearly-Vosberg. Low Net: Rita Herakovich. Event: Heidi Watson.
Ladies 18 Hole, May 16
Class A
Low Gross: Joli Pellar. Low Net: Sue Eriks, Bapamma Veerapaneni. Event: Kay Torrenga.
Class B
Low Gross: Doris Bagull. Low Net: Helen Wilkinson. Event: Chungsil Cha, Suzanne Lee.
Class C
Low Gross: Mary Golubski. Low Net: Sudha Mulamalla. Event: Jan Heaney.
Class D
Low Gross: Rita Herakovich. Low Net: Heidi Watson. Event: Sandi Snearly Vosberg.
Ladies 9 Hole, May 14
Class A
Low Gross: Jan Lanting. Low Net: Irene McLain. Low Putts:Doris Bagull. Event: Kelly Kasten. Chip-In: Kelly Kasten.
Class B
Low Gross: Mary Golubski. Low Net: Janice Lesniak. Low Putts: Lyn Anderson. Event: Jan Heaney.
Class C
Low Gross: Gwen Molenaar. Low Net: Rita Herakovich, Kay Giegerich. Event: Lisa Phillips, Liz Valavanis.
Class D
Low Gross: Rebecca Adlaka, Linda Favors. Low Net: MaryLou Mybeck. Low Putts: Cheryl Brody. Event: Paru Venkat.
Forest Park
Ladies 9 Hole, May 28
Play of the Day: Gross Minus Putts
Flight A
1st place: Kathy Hites. 2nd place: Barb Tropsic. Low Gross: Kathy Hites 63. Low Net: Sue Hussey 60.
Flight B
1st place: Anna Hall. 2nd place: Martha Liechty. Low Gross: Lee Elliott 63. Low Net: Martha Liechty 65.
Flight C
1st Place: Bobbie Dakich. 2nd place: Judy Tarpo. Low Gross: Bobbie Dakich 74. Low Net: Bobbie Dakich 42.
Chip-in: Martha Liechty (hole 12).
Ladies 9 Hole, May 14
Play of the day: Guess your own score.
Flight A
1st Place: Sue Hussey. 2nd Place: Joyce Chontos. Low Gross: Joann Cauffman. Low Net: Kathy Hites.
Flight B
1st Place: Martha Liechty. 2nd Place: Carol Dobis. Low Gross: Martha Liechty. Low Net: Martha Liechty.
Flight C
1st Place: Judy Tarpp. 2nd Place: Marcia Lewis. Low Gross: Judy Tarpo. Low Net: Judy Tarpo.
Chips-in: Ruth Eskilson (hole 11).
Ladies 18 Hole, May 28
Play of the Day: Gross Minus Putts
Flight A
1st Place: Cindy Redmond. 2nd Place: Liz Beckman. Low Gross: Liz Beckham 97. Low Net: Liz Beckham 77.
Flight B
1st Place: Ruth Rush. 2nd Place: Nancy Mullins. Low Gross: Nancy Mullins 113. Low Net: Nancy Mullins 83.
Flight C
1st Place: Rose Cole. 2nd Place: June Froberg. Low Gross: Rose Cole 120. Low Net: Rose Cole 84.
Birdies: June Froberg (hole 3), Liz Beckham (hole 17), Judy Hamstra (hole 12), Cindy Redmond (hole 16).
Ladies 18 Hole, May 14
Play of the day: Guess your own score.
Flight A
1st Place: Liz Beckham. 2nd Place: Ann Schriener. Low Gross: Liz Beckham. Low Net: Liz Beckham.
Flight B
1st Place: Kathy Barkley. 2nd Place: Nancy Mullins. Low Gross: Nancy Mullins. Low Net: Nancy Mullins.
Flight C
1st Place: Jane Froberg. 2nd Place: Rose Cole. Low Gross: Rose Cole. Low Net: Hope Niemeyer.
Birdies: Liz Beckham (hole 3), Liz Beckham (hole 2), Gladys Rupnow (hole 14)